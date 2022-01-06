Crawford County added 125 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the fifth time over the past eight days more than 100 cases have been reported.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 15,852.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 111 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 48, an increase of nine from the previous report. There were 11 people in an intensive care unit, an increase of three, and nine people on ventilators, an increase of three. There were four available ICU beds, the same as the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 544 cases, Mercer County added 132 cases, Venango County added 54 and Warren County added 27.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.96 million, including 38,188 (an increase of 31) in Crawford County. A total of 16,016 (up 73) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.