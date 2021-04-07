Crawford County added 12 coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,732 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 112 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one. In addition, the state said there were no adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday. There were seven adult ICU beds available, according to the report, also the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• The Department of Health reported 4,643 new cases, the highest total since Saturday. It was the fourth time in six days with more than 4,000 new cases.
• There were 48 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus statewide, equalling the total from March 23. March 16 (65 deaths) was last day with more than 48 deaths reported statewide.
• There are now 2,425 patients in Pennsylvania, up 41 from Tuesday's report. There were 484 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 38 from Tuesday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased by seven to 231.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,957 cases (an increase of 31 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,652 (up 31), Venango County 3,584 (up nine) and Warren County 2,329 (up eight).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.07 million, including 18,373 in Crawford County.