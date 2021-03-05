Crawford County added 12 coronavirus cases Friday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,433 since the pandemic began about one year ago.
The county has had 176 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county Friday, a decrease of three from Thursday. There were four adult patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and three people using ventilators, the same as Thursday. The state listed eight adult ICU beds available in the county, a change from the six listed Thursday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed 15 active coronavirus cases among students. There are 24 people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,570 cases (an increase of 52 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,236 (up 25), Venango County 3,392 (up nine) and Warren County 2,198 (up three).
• Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in six days on Friday, while also announcing 43 new deaths, the 16th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths. Across the state, there were 2,757 new cases in Friday's data release.