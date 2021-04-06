Crawford County added 12 coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,720 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 108 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county. In addition, the state said there were no adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use. There were seven adult ICU beds available, according to the report.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state Department of Health registered 4,255 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and hospitalizations increased by more than 100 across Pennsylvania. The new case total marked the first time in three days with more than 4,000 new cases statewide.
• There are now 2,384 patients in Pennsylvania, up 137 from Monday's report. There were 446 patients being treated in intensive care units, up 19 from Monday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators decreased by one to 224.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,926 cases (an increase of 56 from Monday), Mercer County 8,621 (up 19), Venango County 3,575 (up seven) and Warren County 2,321 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.03 million, including 18,293 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website said there are no active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There is one individual in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.