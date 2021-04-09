Crawford County added 12 coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,750 since the pandemic began about 13 months ago.
The county has had 107 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of two from Thursday's report. The state said there were no adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use, the same as Thursday. There were four adult ICU beds available, according to the report, a decrease of three from Thursday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania reported 5,038 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the most in six days, pushing the statewide total to 1,064,092. It was the third time in 11 days the state surpassed 5,000 new infections in a single day.
• There were also 35 new COVID-19-related deaths, the fourth consecutive day with at least 35.
• There were 2,439 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, down 12 from Thursday's report. Of those patients, 496 were in intensive care units (ICUs), a decrease of 21, and the number patients on ventilators rose for the second consecutive day, increasing by six to 251.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,064 cases (an increase of 55 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,691 (up 22), Venango County 3,597 (up nine) and Warren County 2,358 (up 20).
• Allegheny College's COVID website said there are no active coronavirus cases among students or employees. There are six individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.2 million, including 18,817 in Crawford County.