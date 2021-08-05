There were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crawford County on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county’s total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 7,699.
The county has had 55 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county was at seven, an increase of two from Wednesday. There were three patients reported in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and three patients on ventilators, an increase of two. There were five adult ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,502 cases (up 26), Mercer County 9,823 (up 19), Venango County 4,150 (up three) and Warren County 2,666 (up one).
• A total of 5.74 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,442 in Crawford County.