Crawford County added 12 coronavirus cases and one new COVID-related death Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,673 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 123 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 50s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county now has had 157 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were no COVID patients hospitalized in its report Tuesday, the second day in a row there were no hospitalizations in the state's report. There were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and one patient using a ventilator, the same as Monday. There were 12 adult ICU beds available, an increase of one.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania surpassed 5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered on Tuesday, the same day the state Department of Health confirmed another 5,032 new cases across the state.
• Statewide there were 34 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• While new cases were lower than over the weekend, hospitalizations ticked up to 1,980, the fourth day in a row with at least 60 new hospitalizations. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) increased by three to 392 with 207 (a decrease of two) being treated on ventilators
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,641 cases (an increase of 64 from Monday), Mercer County 8,525 (up 21), Venango County 3,517 (up seven) and Warren County 2,274 (up six).
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are five people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.