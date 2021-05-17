Crawford County added 12 coronavirus cases Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,280 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 198 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two patients in an intensive case unit, no ventilators in use and seven adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,734 cases (an increase of 23 from Sunday), Mercer County 9,440 (up two), Venango County 3,957 (up nine) and Warren County 2,593 (up five).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.2 million, including 27,055 in Crawford County.