Crawford County added 12 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 19,248. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 43 after being at 169 three weeks ago.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported three deaths to the Tribune on Monday, a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s. There have been six coronavirus-related deaths in the county this month. There have been 290 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 34, a decrease of nine from Friday's report. There were five people in an intensive care unit, an decrease of two, and three people on ventilators, an increase of one. There were 11 adult ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 40 cases, Mercer County added eight cases, Venango County added nine and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and three active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.15 million, including 38,940 people in Crawford County (an increase of 53 from Friday). A total of 17,820 people in the county (up 45) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.