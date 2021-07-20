Crawford County added 12 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,610.
The county has had 32 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at three, a decrease of two from Monday. There were three patients reported as being in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and one ventilator in use, the same as previously reported. The number of available adult ICU beds available was listed at two, a change from the nine previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,284 cases (up five), Mercer County 9,739 (up one), Venango County 4,118 (up three) and Warren County 2,649 (up two).
• A total of 5.61 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,927 in Crawford County.