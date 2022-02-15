Crawford County added 12 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 29 after being at 63 last week and 169 about a month ago.
There were no new deaths reported to the Tribune. The last coronavirus-related death reported to the Tribune took place Feb. 6.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 28, an increase of one from Monday. There were five people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and three people on ventilators, the same as Monday. There were six adult ICU beds available, a change from four previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 39 cases, Mercer County added 14 cases, Venango County added seven and Warren County added 13.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were no active cases among students and two active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.18 million, including 39,059 people in Crawford County (an increase of 12 from Monday). A total of 17,958 people in the county (up 15) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.