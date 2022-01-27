Crawford County added 118 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 18,608. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 118 after being at 169 early last week. The average was 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 50, a decrease of four from Wednesday. There were 10 people in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and four people on ventilators, a decrease of five. There were three adult ICU beds available, a change from one previously listed as available.
Regionally, Erie County added 376 cases, Mercer County added 158 cases, Venango County added 86 and Warren County added 39.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 12 active cases among students and seven active cases among employees. There have been 58 positive tests among students and 46 positive tests among employees since Jan. 3.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.09 million, including 38,678 (an increase of 17 from Wednesday) people in Crawford County. A total of 17,523 (up 35) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.