Crawford County added 115 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday to its total since the pandemic began, with no new deaths reported.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county has now had 15,075 total cases, up from 14,960 on Wednesday.
There were 35 people reported hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of six, and eight people in an intensive care unit (ICU), which is unchanged from Thursday. A total of nine patients are on ventilators (down by two) and four adult ICU beds were available (down by one).
Regionally, Erie County added 256 cases on Thursday (41,026 since the pandemic began), Mercer County added 100 (18,058 overall), Venango County added 23 (8,932 overall) and Warren County added nine (5,594 overall).
A total of 6.91 million people across Pennsylvania have been fully vaccinated. The number of people fully vaccinated in Crawford County listed by the Department of Health was unchanged from Thursday at 37,990. The total number of people to receive an additional dose since Aug. 13 was also unchanged at 15,501.