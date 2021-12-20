Crawford County added 115 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
There have been a total of 14,577 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. The county's seven-day average of new cases is 42, which is down from 89 on Dec. 7.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said there were three deaths over the weekend — a woman in her 70s on Friday, a man in his 70s on Friday and a man in his 60s on Sunday. All three deaths took place at medical facilities. The county has had 23 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 255 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 57 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, 14 individuals in an intensive care unit, 16 ventilators in use and no ICU beds available.
Regionally, Erie County added 377 cases since Friday (39,480 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 228 cases (17,462 overall), Venango County added 52 (8,793 overall) and Warren County added 20 (5,473 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.85 million, including 37,680 (up 91 from Friday) in Crawford County. A total of 14,410 (up 289) people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.