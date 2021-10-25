Crawford County added 115 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The county has had 312 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,792.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune: a man in his 60s who died at a medical facility Friday and a woman in her 70s who died at a medical facility Friday. The county has had 12 coronavirus-related deaths this month, 14 in September and 198 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 41 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, eight patients in an intensive care unit and six ventilators in use. The state said there were three adult ICU bed available.
Regionally, Erie County added 359 cases since Friday (28,936 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 140 (13,510 overall), Venango County added 118 (6,269 overall) and Warren County added 45 (3,938 overall).
A total of 6.42 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,779 in Crawford County. The state said 6,651 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.