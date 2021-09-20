Crawford County added 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death since Friday.
The county has had 356 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,977.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 70s died at a medical facility Sunday. It was the seventh COVID-related death in the county this month. The county has had 179 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health said there were 31 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of four from Friday. There were seven patients in an intensive care unit — a decrease of one — and four adults on ventilators — a decrease of two. There were three ICU beds available, a change from two listed Friday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 326 cases since Friday (24,417 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 178 (11,479 overall), Venango County added 85 (4,929 overall) and Warren County added 14 (3,118 overall).
• A total of 6.14 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,418 in Crawford County.