Crawford County added 112 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Thursday.
There have been a total of 13,466 cases during the pandemic. The county has a seven-day average of 59 new cases.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one new death to the Tribune on Thursday — a man in his 80s at a nursing home on Tuesday. Both deaths took place Tuesday at a medical facility. The county has had 28 COVID-related deaths in November and 232 since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 64 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of five from Wednesday. There were 13 individuals in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and 13 ventilators in use, a decrease of three. There was one ICU bed available, a change from none listed available.
Regionally, Erie County added 335 cases Thursday (36,275 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 104 cases (16,010 overall), Venango County added 76 (8,096 overall) and Warren County added nine (5,138 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.65 million, including 36,805 in Crawford County. A total of 11,806 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists seven active student cases and eight active cases among employees.