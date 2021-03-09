Crawford County added 11 coronavirus cases Tuesday, state officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,480 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 190 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed 13 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of eight from Monday. There were five adult patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and three people using ventilators, the same as Monday. The state said there were six adult ICU beds available in the county, a change from the nine listed available Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 17,696 cases (an increase of 51 from Monday), Mercer County 8,283 (up 21), Venango County 3,428 (up 12) and Warren County 2,214 (up five).
• Across Pennsylvania, there were 2,975 new cases on Tuesday, the fifth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases, but also the second-highest total this month.
• Statewide there were 40 new deaths. It was the 20th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths statewide.
• According to the DOH, 1,530 residents were hospitalized, up 28 from Monday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by 10 to 313, while 170 people are being treated on ventilators, up two from Monday.