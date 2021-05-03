Crawford County added 11 new coronavirus cases and one new COVID-related death Monday, officials said.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 70s to the Tribune on Monday. The death was the first reported in nearly a month. The county now has had 160 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,082 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 203 cases over the past 14 days, or about 15 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 10 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use in the county. The report also said there were nine adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania's Department of Health reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive Monday, with 1,728 new cases the lowest total since March 22. There was one death reported statewide.
• The state reported 2,151 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 10. Of that total, 484 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up five, and 261 were being treated on ventilators, up three.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,212 cases (an increase of 21 from Sunday), Mercer County 9,182 (up six), Venango County 3,788 (up seven) and Warren County 2,512 (up eight).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.54 million, including 23,917 in Crawford County.