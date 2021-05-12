Crawford County added 11 coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,204 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 174 cases over the past 14 days, or about 12 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 10 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of eight from Tuesday, and three patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one. Also, the state said there were no ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday, and seven ICU beds available, a decrease of three.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials registered 2,179 new cases Wednesday, dropping the seven-day rolling average to 2,237, the lowest since Oct. 31, 2020.
• The state reported 1,712 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 39 from Tuesday. Of that total, 397 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down nine, and 231 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,559 cases (an increase of 23 from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,360 (up 18), Venango County 3,891 (up five) and Warren County 2,578 (up four).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.99 million, including 25,780 in Crawford County.