Crawford County added 11 coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,798 since the pandemic began about 13 months ago.
The county has had 125 cases over the past 14 days, or about nine a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were three COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one from Monday's report. There were two adult patients in an intensive care unit, also and increase of one, and no ventilators in use, the same as Monday. There were three adult ICU beds available, a change from the four listed available Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania registered its largest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly three months on Tuesday when the state Department of Health announced 6,638 new cases. There were also 66 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus statewide, the highest one-day total in more than a month.
• There were 2,541 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, 67 more than the previous day. Of those patients, 530 were in intensive care units (ICUs), a decrease of four, and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 10 to 260. The last time Pennsylvania had more than 2,500 patients hospitalized was Feb. 12.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,271 cases (an increase of 81 from Monday), Mercer County 8,783 (up 25), Venango County 3,618 (up two) and Warren County 2,381 (up three).
• Allegheny College's COVID website said there was one active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are eight individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.44 million, including 19,360 in Crawford County.