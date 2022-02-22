Crawford County added 11 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 17 after being at 63 two weeks ago and 169 about five weeks ago. The county has had a total of 16 new cases reported over the past three days.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 19, a decrease of five from Monday. There were two people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and two people on ventilators, the same as Monday. There were 11 adult ICU beds available, a change from six previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 42 cases, Mercer County added seven cases, Venango County added two and Warren County did not have a new case reported.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were seven active cases among students and four active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.21 million, including 39,274 people in Crawford County (an increase of 136 since Friday, the state did not update totals Monday). A total of 18,251 people in the county (up 181) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.