Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 6.9. It's the highest-seven day average of new cases since the county's average was 7.6 on March 4.
There were three individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, no patients in an intensive care unit, and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Tuesday. There were 13 ICU beds available, a change from 12 previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 37 cases, Mercer County added 17, Venango County added eight and Warren County added seven.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 55 active cases among students and four active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.37 million. The state said 39,866 people in county were fully vaccinated (up 18 from Monday), with a total of 19,145 people having had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 22). The state said 1,293 people have received a second booster since March 29.