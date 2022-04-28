Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County for the second straight day Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is now 7.6. It's the highest-seven day average of new cases since the county's average was also 7.6 on March 4.
There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, a decrease of one. There were no patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Wednesday. There were 12 ICU beds available, a change from 13 previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 40 cases, Mercer County added 12, Venango County added six and Warren County added six.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website Wednesday night that there were 109 active cases among students and five active cases among employees. Previously, there were 55 active cases among students and four active cases among employees. There are 63 in isolation at Allegheny-provided housing.
It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.38 million. The state said 39,874 people in county were fully vaccinated (up 8 from Wednesday), with a total of 19,159 people having had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 14). The state said 1,375 people have received a second booster since March 29 (up 82).