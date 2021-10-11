Crawford County added 108 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The county has had 394 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 10,106.
Regionally, Erie County added 380 cases since Friday (27,158 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 158 (12,776 overall), Venango County added 102 (5,758 overall) and Warren County added 46 (3,580 overall).
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune on Monday: a man in his 50s who died at a residence on Sunday and a woman in her 80s who died at a medical facility Sunday. The county has had six coronavirus-related deaths this month and 192 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health reported 40 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one from Friday. There were 15 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of three, and six adults on ventilators, a decrease of four. There were two adult ICU beds available, a change from three previously listed.