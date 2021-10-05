Crawford County added 107 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Tuesday.
The county has had 380 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,819.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one coronavirus-related death to the Tribune on Tuesday: a woman in her 70s who died at a medical facility. The county has had four coronavirus-related deaths this month and 190 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Of the 107 new cases reported, the state said 46 were from the Meadville ZIP code. The Saegertown area had an increase of 12 cases while the Conneaut Lake area had an increase of nine cases.
The Department of Health reported 37 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one from Monday. There were 11 patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and 10 adults on ventilators, also a decrease of two. There were 14 adult ICU beds available, a change from 13 previously reported.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 128 cases Tuesday (26,323 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 51 (12,423 overall), Venango County added 40 (5,486 overall) and Warren County added 25 (3,449 overall).
• A total of 6.23 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,035 in Crawford County. The state said 2,627 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.