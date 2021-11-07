Crawford County gained 104 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
The total number of cases in the county was reported at 11,414 by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, up from 11,310 on Friday.
There are 47 people hospitalized with the virus, which is four higher than Friday. A total of 11 people are in an intensive care unit (ICU), which is the same number as Friday, and eight ventilators are in use, which is up from seven.
One adult ICU bed is available, the same as Friday.
Regionally, Erie County added 329 cases (30,761 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 96 cases (14,191 overall), Venango County added 74 (6,729 overall) and Warren County added 16 (4,317 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.494 million, included 36,130 in Crawford County. A total of 8,454 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.