Crawford County added 100 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Tuesday.
It was the largest single-day report of cases since the state announced 110 cases for the county on Dec. 14. The county has had 388 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,339.
Of the 100 new cases reported Tuesday, the state said 31 new cases were from the Meadville ZIP code, 11 from the Conneautville area, 10 from the Titusville area and eight from the Saegertown area.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 50s died at a medical facility on Saturday. The county has had 11 COVID-related deaths this month and 183 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health said there were 36 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of two from Monday. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit and three adults on ventilators, the same as Monday. There were four adult ICU beds available, a change from three listed previously.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 101 cases Tuesday (25,330 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 72 (11,989 overall), Venango County added 48 (5,204 overall) and Warren County added two (3,295 overall).
• A total of 6.19 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,709 in Crawford County.