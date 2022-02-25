Crawford County added 10 cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 12 after being at 63 two weeks ago and 169 about five weeks ago. There have been 56 new cases overall during the past six days. It's the lowest seven-day average of new cases since last August.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported to the Tribune on Friday.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 17, a decrease of two from Thursday. There were four people in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and four people on ventilators, an increase of two. There were six adult ICU beds available, a change from seven previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 42 cases, Mercer County added 12 cases, Venango County added three and Warren County added 11.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were nine active cases among students and three active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.23 million, including 39,317 people in Crawford County (an increase of 16 since Thursday). A total of 18,319 people in the county (up 19) have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
State health officials updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Feb. 16-22, there were six cases among Crawford County children under 5 and nine for those between the ages of 5 to 18. The under 5 case count was down eight from the week prior and the 5 to 18 case count was down seven.