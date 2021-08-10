There were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crawford County Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county has had 7,721 cases since the pandemic began.
The county has had 43 new cases over the past seven days.
The county also had an additional COVID-19 death with the Crawford County Coroner’s office reporting the death of a man in his 60s on Tuesday. The county now has had 166 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic. It is the first reported death since June 30.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county was at 16, an increase of four from Monday. There were six patients reported in an intensive care unit, an increase of three, and four patients on ventilators, an increase of one. The state said there were two adult ICU beds available, a change from the four listed Monday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,624 cases (up 28), Mercer County 9,872 (up 40), Venango County 4,177 (up 21) and Warren County 2,672 (up four).
• A total of 5.77 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,608 in Crawford County.