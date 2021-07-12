Crawford County added 10 COVID-19 cases since Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,573. The county has had 26 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at four, according to the state, the same as Friday. There were no patients reported as being in an intensive care unit, a drop of one from Friday. There were no ventilators in use and the number of available adult ICU beds available was listed at five, both the same as Friday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,249 cases (up five from Friday), Mercer County 9,730 (no change), Venango County 4,112 (up two) and Warren County 2,646 (up one).
• A total of 5.56 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,611 in Crawford County.