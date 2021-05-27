Crawford County added 10 coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,402 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 181 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one from Wednesday, and two patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one. Also, there were two ventilators in use, a decrease in one, and four adult ICU beds listed as available, a change from the six listed Wednesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania's Department of Health announced 941 new COVID-19 cases as the state dropped back to fewer than 1,000 new cases after registering more than 1,000 on Wednesday. State health officials have registered fewer than 1,000 new cases in four of the past five days. The seven-day rolling average has dropped to 1,210, a number last seen consistently in early October 2020.
• Statewide, the DOH said 40 deaths were linked to the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row with more than 35 deaths. The state has registered 120 deaths since Tuesday.
• The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 20 in Thursday's report. There were 1,150 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania, including 289 in intensive care units (ICUs), down seven, and 172 were being treated on ventilators, down five. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since late October 2020, according to state data.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,947 cases (an increase of 21 from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,568 (up 10), Venango County 4,041 (up three) and Warren County 2,618 (unchanged).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.58 million, including 28,489 in Crawford County.