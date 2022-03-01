Crawford County added 10 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 10 after being at 63 three weeks ago and 169 about 2 1/2 months ago.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported to the Tribune on Tuesday.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 24, an increase of seven from Monday. There were three people in an intensive care unit, two people on ventilators and nine adult ICU beds available, all the same as Monday.
Regionally, Erie County added 16 cases, Mercer County added six cases, Venango County added one and Warren County added six.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were six active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.24 million, including 39,361 people in Crawford County. A total of 18,365 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.