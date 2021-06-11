Crawford County added 10 coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,521 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 92 cases over the past 14 days, or about seven a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, three patients in an intensive care unit, three ventilators in use and four adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,162 cases (an increase of three from Thursday), Mercer County 9,669 (up six), Venango County 4,083 (up three) and Warren County 2,636 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.02 million, including 30,191 in Crawford County.