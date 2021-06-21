There was one new coronavirus case reported in Crawford County on Monday.
The county has had 43 cases over the past 14 days, or about three a day and has had 7,540 infections during the 15-month pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two patients in an intensive care unit, one ventilator in use and three ICU beds available.
The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.24 million, including 30,983 in Crawford County.