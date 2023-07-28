Conneautville has filed a lien against Rolling Fields nursing home for more than $12,000 in unpaid and overdue water bills owed to the borough.
The lien was filed July 14 in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas regarding water service provided from April 1 to June 30 this year.
The lien totals $12,676.39, of which $12,397.39 is owed for water service plus $250 for attorney expenses and $29 for filing fees with the Crawford County Prothonotary’s Office.
A lien is a legal claim filed against an individual or property for an unpaid debt. The prothonotary’s office is the clerk for civil court matters for the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
“The bills are overdue at this point,” Alan Shaddinger, the borough’s attorney, told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday. “The filing was to secure the borough’s interest.”
Tribune calls and emails Thursday to Elizabeth Kachel, Rolling Fields’ administrator, as well as to Heritage Ministries of Gerry, New York, the nursing home’s parent firm, weren’t returned.
Tribune calls Thursday to Conneautville Borough Council President Bill Ingols and the borough office also weren’t returned.
In a May 19 letter sent to Rolling Fields’ suppliers and obtained by the Tribune, Lisa M. Haglund, Heritage Ministries president and chief executive officer, apologized for “payment delays, communication inconsistencies and inconvenience to your company.”
Payment delays were due to the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on residential reimbursement rates not keeping up with the average cost of senior care and staffing shortages, the letter said.
The letter went on to state Heritage temporarily was suspending payments on outstanding balances while working to improve its finances within 90 days.
The letter closed by saying Heritage “will remain in contact and update you in approximately 45 to 60 days as to the status of our ability to resume payments.”
“I’ve not heard a word from them,” Travis Crytzer, owner of Loeffler’s Flowers in Meadville and Blossoms and Blooms Boutique in Linesville, said Thursday.
He received one of the letters in May and still is owed about $160 by Rolling Fields.
“It’s not a huge amount, but I wonder how many others they owe,” Crytzer said.
Meanwhile, Heritage Ministries has a federal breach of contract lawsuit pending in U.S. District Court for Western New York.
In December 2022, Quest Diagnostics Inc. filed suit against Heritage Ministries alleging Heritage Ministries owes $346,000 in fees for COVID-19 testing services that Quest conducted.
The suit, filed in federal court in Buffalo, New York, alleges Quest performed more than 9,875 tests between June and December 2020. Those tests were done twice a week to Heritage Ministries personnel at five facilities in New York state, according to the suit.
In March, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Roeme signed an order having the two sides try to reach a potential settlement through court-order mediation.
Mediation efforts in the case are continuing, according to court documents.
