Conneaut Valley Middle School eighth grader Arlo Kozelka recently became the latest in a series of students from the school to have poetry published on a well known website that showcases the work of young writers.
Kozelka’s poem “You Talk too Much” was posted to TeenInk.com late last month and has since appeared on the site’s list of “Today’s Top Voted Poetry.” On Wednesday the poem appeared on Teen Ink’s main page, listed first under the “What’s Hot” category.
Victor Susol, Kozelka’s English teacher, has used Teen Ink in class for several years to connect students with literature and to help them see themselves as writers. As with previous students who have had their work featured on the website that describes itself as “by teens, for teens,” Susol was impressed by Kozelka’s poem, which addresses the topic of social anxiety.
“When I read the poem, it really hit the mark,” Susol said in an email to the Tribune. “So many students –– so many people –– struggle with this very same issue. Arlo captured the struggle perfectly.”
The poem had produced a reaction on the site as well, Susol noted.
“Two readers commented that they can ‘relate’ to the poem,” he said. “To me, that means that Arlo gave voice to an issue that many other people can’t –– or won’t –– articulate. In my mind, that is the very definition of an author.”
Kozelka said the poem drew on an experience of his own from when he first began attending school and said that he had written it in about half an hour. He and a friend then subjected the material to an intense revision process in which numerous lines were deleted and others added.
“Mr. Susol had earlier in the year told us about this thing, and I thought that sounds pretty cool because I like writing and it would be nice to actually publish somewhere,” Kozelka said in a phone interview during his Wednesday lunch period.
After completing revisions on “You Talk too Much,” he decided to submit it to Teen Ink and “see what happens.”
“It got the front page three times, which was a pleasant surprise — kind of shocked me for a minute,” the young poet said.
Kozelka said English is generally one of his favorite classes and he has long enjoyed reading book series such as Trent Reedy’s “Divided We Fall” and D.J. Molles’ “The Remaining.”
He acknowledged the semi-autobiographical nature of the poem, saying that he often has a lot to say. But sharing such material, which he submitted to Teen Ink under the whimsical screen name “SomeSovietBloke,” wasn’t an issue for the articulate teen.
“I’ve never really felt uncomfortable sharing how I feel,” he said. “It’s sometimes hard, but it’s better to share it than to keep it down there or else it’s just going to end up 10 times worse later.”
