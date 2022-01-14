LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members unanimously have approved a resolution limiting the amount the school district could raise taxes in the 2022-23 school year.
The resolution means the school board cannot increase taxes over the Act 1 index set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The index for the next fiscal year is 4.6 percent, according to a copy of the resolution placed on the school board's agenda. Had the board not adopted the resolution, it would have altered the schedule for how the board approves the school district budget.
All board members were present for the vote on Wednesday, though GW Hall and Adam Horne were attending remotely.