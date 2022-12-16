TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Dec. 6.
Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Kathy Coulter
Runner-up: None
KOPS under goal: Marilyn Hyde
Best effort: Sheila Schipani
Officer: Teri Brady
Monthly winners:
Best loser: Coulter
Runner-up: None
KOPS under goal: Brady
Best Effort: Judi Wright
Officer: Schipani and Heather Ordos
Weekly challenge: Keep a menu.
Club Information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh in at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.