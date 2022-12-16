TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Dec. 6.

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Kathy Coulter

Runner-up: None

KOPS under goal: Marilyn Hyde

Best effort: Sheila Schipani

Officer: Teri Brady

Monthly winners:

Best loser: Coulter

Runner-up: None

KOPS under goal: Brady

Best Effort: Judi Wright

Officer: Schipani and Heather Ordos

Weekly challenge: Keep a menu.

Club Information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh in at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.

• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.

