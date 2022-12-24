TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Dec. 20

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Coulter

Runner-up: None

KOPS under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: Joan Sommers

Officer: Eloise Brooks

Weekly challenge: Walk in place during commercials while watching TV.

Club Information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.

• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.

