TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly), Conneaut Lake Chapter 499, met Dec. 20
Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Coulter
Runner-up: None
KOPS under goal: Teri Brady
Best effort: Joan Sommers
Officer: Eloise Brooks
Weekly challenge: Walk in place during commercials while watching TV.
Club Information: TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh in is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Teri Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.