Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Jan. 8

Secretary report: Given by Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Joan Sommers

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Heather Ordos

Best effort: Eloise Brooks

Officer: Brady

Menu draw: Sheila Schipani

Fifty-fifty: June Callahan

Marbles game: Ordos pulled a "no winner."

Weekly challenge: No chips of any kind — potatoes, corn, etc.

No program. Callahan reviewed new TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) changes to the rules and regulations.

Club information: TOPS meets Saturdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9:30.

• More information: Contact: Brady at (814) 449-7726.

