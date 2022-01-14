Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Jan. 8
Secretary report: Given by Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Joan Sommers
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Heather Ordos
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Sheila Schipani
Fifty-fifty: June Callahan
Marbles game: Ordos pulled a "no winner."
Weekly challenge: No chips of any kind — potatoes, corn, etc.
No program. Callahan reviewed new TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) changes to the rules and regulations.
Club information: TOPS meets Saturdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact: Brady at (814) 449-7726.