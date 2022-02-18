LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team had the tough task of playing Grove City in the team's final region game of the season, but the Lady Eagles answered the call.
Conneaut (10-9 overall, 7-5 Region 5) opened the game on an 11-0 run and rode that early lead to a 47-28 win against Region 5 foe Grove City (14-8, 9-3) on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles got things started with a Rylee Jones 3-pointer and a Jaelyn Blood mid-range shot. It was quickly followed with 3-pointers from Jocelyn Denihan and Sami Egli. Grove City found itself down 11 points just over two minutes into the contest.
"We couldn't miss in the first two minutes. Every girl that threw up a shot, it was going in. We knew that we had to start strong and I don't think we could have started any better," Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. "We did expend a little too much energy in those first two minutes and our offense hit a bit of a lull."
The lull allowed Grove City to get into the action. Grove City took the lead early in the second quarter 16-15.
That lead was short lived. Conneaut freshman Lainie Harrington hit a free throw to even the game at 16s. She followed it with an and-one and another layup. Harrington scored all six of Conneaut's points in the quarter and the Lady Eagles took a 21-18 lead into the locker room.
"She was fantastic. It was her first real varsity test. We've known she has talent, but unfortunately she's dealt with an injury that's kept her out for close to three quarters of the season, so she's had a hard road. She sat from about November to the beginning of January," Krankota said. "She is a competitor and loves the game. She came in tonight and didn't bat an eye. She really stepped up when we needed it."
The third quarter started and ended in an eerily similar way — a Jones steal. She opened the second half with a steal at mid court and then converted an easy layup.
With seven seconds to play in the third, Jones ripped a Grove City ball handler and while falling out of bounds, passed to an open Harrington cutting to the basket for a layup as time expired.
Conneaut allowed only five points in the third quarter and followed that effort by allowing five points in the fourth quarter.
"The last two and half weeks our identity has revolved around our defense. When you have a good offensive effort that feels good, but when you can put a total team defensive effort out there, that just benefits you in so many ways," Krankota said. "It helps build camaraderie, build energy and confidence. We have really put on good defensive showings against three tough region teams."
Conneaut allowed 28 points to Grove City last night, 38 points against Hickory and 27 points against Slippery Rock within the past 10 days.
In addition to playing a good defensive game, Conneaut poured in 47 points. Besides a six-point second quarter, the Lady Eagles scored at least 12 in each quarter.
Jones led the way with 15 points while fellow senior Blood scored 13. Harrington added eight.
"It feels like we're peaking at the right time and that's exciting. I definitely think we can make some noise in the playoffs," Jones said. "We have the momentum going into the playoffs so I'm glad we started picking it up here at the end of the season."
Jones also added six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Conneaut still has a non-region games against Lakeview on Saturday and Corry on Tuesday, but the Lady Eagles have won four of their last five contests.
"I don't think we could ask for a better scenario. We had some ups and downs to start the season, but the girls show up to practice everyday to put the work in and grind. They're starting to reap the rewards of that at exactly the right time," Krankota said. "They've come a long way in a short period of time and its really fun to watch them play confidently and fearlessly. They're also playing to win and not playing to not lose."
Grove City (28)
Reiber 4 0-0 8, Callahan 3 2-5 8, Como 3 1-4 5, Santom 0 4-6 4, Perample 1 1-2 3.
Totals 10 8-17 28.
Conneaut (47)
Jones 5 3-4 15, Blood 5 3-6 13, L. Harrington 3 2-3 8, Egli 2 0-2 6, Denihan 1 0-0 3, Brady 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 8-15 47.
Grove City;10;8;5;5;—;28
Conneaut;15;6;12;14;—;47
3-point goals: Conneaut — Jones 2, Egli 2.
Records: Grove City 14-8, 9-3 Region 5; Conneaut 10-9, 7-5 Region 5.