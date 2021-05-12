Conneaut Area Senior High School will be closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning following a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.
According to an announcement by CASH Principal David Maskrey, the school has three students with confirmed positive cases, two students with probable cases and 24 students being quarantined. The announcement was posted on the school district's website.
Students will take part in virtual classes for the two days the school building is closed via Canvas. Athletic events scheduled for today will still be held, but there will be no practices or competitions until Monday when the school reopens.
The school district asks parents to keep their students from meeting with other students or people from outside their own home.
"We have 17 days of school left and Keystone Testing, Prom and Graduation could be in jeopardy of being cancelled if COVID numbers continue to rise," Maskrey wrote in the announcement.