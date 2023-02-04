• CONN-JEWELL — To Ashtin Conn and Jade Jewell of Jamestown, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, a daughter, Juniper Aleta Conn.
Conn-Jewell birth
