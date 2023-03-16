Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) is bringing the joy of youth theater back to its stage.
The musical “The Wind in the Willows” runs this weekend and March 24-26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 at MCT’s theater in the Oddfellows building at Allegheny College, 400 N. Main St.
Ever since the 2020 production of “Petite Rouge” was canceled right before opening night, Geoff Hall and Alicia Greathouse have been eagerly awaiting the return of youth theater. Instead of redoing that show (which stood in the theater, as if frozen in time, for months, and would require a different cast and probably some heartache), starting with a fresh show seemed to be the best way forward. “The Wind in the Willows” is a timeless tale that can be enjoyed by children and adults alike.
Mole and his friend the River Rat decide to visit the famous Toad of Toad Hall, who is as charming a gentle-toad as you could wish to meet. However, when Toad gets enthusiastic about something — well, nothing exceeds like excess! Mole and Rat are unable to control their friend, and chaos at the hands of the law and the Wildwood Gang ensues. With the help of his friends, Toad sets out to recover Toad Hall and set things right. This adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s ebullient classic, combined with beautiful music, results in an original musical with the quality of a first-class Broadway show!
Hall and Greathouse have been directing youth productions for years in Meadville. Greathouse emphasized that the greatest benefit is having kids gain confidence through performing. “I love to see when it clicks and they come out of their shell,” she said.
The kids love it too. When asked why they participate in theater, some love the applause, some the opportunity for artistic expression, some the physical demands, but all think it is just plain fun. Getting into character, working with props, and even the challenge of memorizing lines and songs is enjoyable. And making new friends along the way.
For many of these youth, this is their first time taking part in a theatrical production. They have learned stagecraft, cooperation, and how sets, props and costumes are put together. They have all worked hard, and MCT is proud to welcome Donovan Mascitti, Allison Kelly, Emmett Andrae, Lydia Green, Evaleigh McClymonds, Leah Hyatt, Izzabella Lutton, Levi Papinchak, Lennon Andrae, Anneliese Charles and Ayree Morrison–Metz to its stage.
Tickets are $11 to $13 and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.