You’re invited to a dinner party in an old Parisian restaurant in the late 1990s. Sound like fun? Accept this invitation by joining Meadville Community Theatre for Neil Simon’s “The Dinner Party,” taking place Sept. 16-25, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2, in the Odd Fellows building on Allegheny College’s campus, 400 N. Main St.
As the play begins, six guests arrive to a party in the private dining room of the restaurant. At first they think they are six strangers and wonder why they have been invited. They don’t seem to have anything in common. Slowly they realize, this is a party for divorced couples. Who would do such a thing, and for what purpose?
The cast of this stunningly realistic comedy includes Guy McUmber, Traci Andrews, Dave Neal, Bridget Pendolino, Joe Galbo and Joanne Helides. They are all excited to share their characters with you and hope you “laugh through your tears” as these couples navigate this impossible situation.
“The Dinner Party” was Simon’s second-to-last play and first opened in December of 1999. It combines the traditional Simon comedy — glib one-liners and impeccable timing — with the pathos that comes with a subject such as love and divorce. It is not an uncommon line for Simon to walk. His work explores domestic issues of middle-class people through a comedic lens, and “The Dinner Party” is no different.
Simon said of this play that he “wanted to break the concept that farces can never get real, even for a minute.” To that end, this play has been hard for critics to define. Is it dramatic? Yes. Is it comedic? Yes! Even part mystery? Maybe. Through arguments, accusations and revelations, the couples sort through their situations and work toward resolutions.
As our dinner party guests decided, this is one invitation you are not going to want to pass up.
Tickets are $11-$13 and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773. Dinner is not included, so may we suggest grabbing some at your favorite local restaurant before the show?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.