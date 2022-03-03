The Youngstown State University Jazz Ensemble will perform at the Maplewood Jazz Festival on March 30.
The performance will take place in the Maplewood Elementary School auditorium in Townville, and also will feature several area school jazz bands. The festival begins at 6 p.m. with Meadville Area Senior High School, followed by Harbor Creek High School, Conneaut Area Senior High School and Maplewood High School jazz bands, with Youngstown State University performing after Maplewood.
Tickets at the door are $4 for adults, $3 for students, and free for kids under 5. Concessions will also be available.