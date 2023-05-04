A program on wood ducks and bluebird boxes will be presented Saturday at Pymatuning State Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Join park staff members to learn more about how to monitor and maintain wood duck and bluebird boxes. The staff will cover the history of both, how to maintain and monitor the boxes, and how and where to put the boxes to attract more of these species.
Participants will meet at Launch 3 Pavilion and finish at the Falling Run Area near Pymatuning Lake.
No registration is required. This is part of a monthly spring birding series at the park.
