Women’s Services Benefit Dance
Tickets for a May 6 Western-themed dance and dinner for those age 21 and older to benefit Women’s Services Inc. now are on sale.
Love My Country dance and dinner is at the Hotel Conneaut at Conneaut Lake Park from 7 to 11 p.m. May 6. Cost is $55 per person with a Western-themed dinner.
There also is a free one-hour country western partner dance lesson at 5 p.m. May 6.
Sacred Circle Studio/Meadville Shimmy Mob dancers are hosting the event as a fund raiser for Women’s Services Inc., which aids victims of domestic and sexual violence.
For tickets, go online to:
lovemycountrydanceanddinner.eventbee.com or contact Pamela Smith at (814) 881-2018.
