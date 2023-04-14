The Women’s Club of Cochranton met in the Community Room at Adams Place in Cochranton on March 17. Mary Lou Morrison introduced the guest speaker, Cochranton Mayor Mark Roche.
Roche discussed a long-range plan of CARE (Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort) in conjunction with Cochranton Borough.
This plan includes updates and improvements to Lions Community Park, as well as the downtown and the Home Show building at the fairgrounds.
CARE has received several grants and a few others have been applied for. The group has had several fundraisers and will continue with more in the coming months. Volunteers are needed to help in this effort. Contact Marsha at (814) 282-7527 for more information or if you are interested in volunteering.
The business meeting followed, with President Jan Shorts presiding. She led the group in reciting the Lord’s Prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the singing of the club song, “God Bless America.” There were 23 members present.
Sandy Donnell and Sidney Knapp volunteered to be the nominating committee for new officers. They will bring the list of candidates to the April meeting at which time the election will be held. New officers will begin their year in September.
Knapp will continue to chair the flower committee and will recruit some volunteers to help her. They will plant flowers and maintain them at the signs located at the entrances to the borough, both east and west.
Meetings are held on the third Friday of the month at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The next meeting will be held April 21.
